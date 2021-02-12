Two Canadian nationals apprehended in Beijing have remained there for two years, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor. The two Canadians have been at the center of a high-stakes standoff between Canada, the US, and China. The men have been accused of espionage and jailed for the duration of their stay in China. There was some hope of returning them home if talks were to reach a settlement in which the criminal charges against Meng Wanzhou were dropped, however, the discussions have since been stalled.

Canada has accused China of detaining the two men in retaliation for Ms. Meng’s arrest. Meng is a high profile executive for Huawei, a tech giant based in Beijing. Neither country has been able to reach a formidable agreement, leaving the fate of Spavor and Kovrig uncertain. The Justice Department has declined to comment on the matter, however, Vice President Kamala Harris has previously told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the US would do everything in its power to bring the men home.

Read More: As Huawei Talks Stall, Detention of Two Canadians in China Drags On