An artificial intelligence enabling computer will be launched into orbit on February 20, eventually reaching the International Space Station via Northrop Grumman’s resupply mission. The computer has been named the Spaceborne Computer-2 and is designed to enable in-space commercial artificial intelligence and real-time data processing capabilities. The device was constructed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and is designed explicitly for rugged environments.

The computer will also capitalize on Microsoft’s Azure Space service to connect astronauts at the ISS to the space station on earth, utilizing the cloud to do so. The computer will remain at the ISS for 2 to 3 years, backed by the ISS US National Laboratory. Edge computing will allow the astronauts breakthrough technology at a site that has limited to no connectivity, allowing them to process and analyze data locally.

Read More: A Cloud-Connected, AI-Enabling Commercial Computer is Heading to the International Space Station