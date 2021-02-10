Global RiskNews Briefs

China’s Coal War With Australia Fuels Shortage at Home

10 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

China’s ban on Australian coal imports has caused troubles at home as the Chinese coal market enters into a crisis of surging prices, supply shortages, and flawed policy goals. A cold winter threatens to push the countries’ issues into a deeper state as the two quarrels over a diplomatic brawl that started with Australia’s request for an independent global inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

Beijing allegedly imposed an informal ban in September that forced boatloads of Australian coal to remain at sea for weeks. china’s central government publicized the embargo and made it official in mid-December after meeting with major Chinese electricity producers who typically buy large amounts of thermal coal. Prices have now risen 84% since midyear, according to officials.

Read More: China’s Coal War With Australia Fuels Shortage at Home

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Tianwen-1, China’s mission to Mars, has entered orbit

February 10, 2021

Consulates in Hong Kong refused access to dual nationals needing assistance

February 4, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2