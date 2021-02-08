Global RiskNews Briefs

Ebola Resurfaces in Previous Epidemic Zone of Congo, WHO Says

08 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a statement confirming that a deceased woman was found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and has tested positive for the infectious and deadly Ebola virus. The DRC declared a previous Ebola outbreak to be over in June, according to the WHO. The woman was the wife of an Ebola survivor and had allegedly sought treatment in a health center in Butembo, North Kivu province, for Ebola like symptoms.

Butembo was the epicenter of the second largest Ebola outbreak that lasted two years in eastern Congo, claiming 2,299 victims and causing 3,481 infections. More than 70 contacts of the woman have been identified after the WHO investigated the incident. All sites in which the patient visited are being disinfected. The WHO stated that it is not uncommon for sporadic cases to occur shortly after an outbreak like the DRC experienced in the summer.

