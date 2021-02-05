On Thursday, Microsoft announced new partnerships with ten different companies that will aim to support Defense Department projects using Azure cloud services. In October of 2020, the DoD rewarded Microsoft and IBM a transaction authority contract totaling $24.5 million to assist the agency on a program called the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototype. The program seeks to catalyze the US microelectronics manufacturing base to push high priority tech initiatives such as artificial intelligence, 5G communications, driverless vehicles, and quantum computing.

The companies that Microsoft will partner with are Applied Materials, BAE Systems, Battelle Memorial Institute, Cadence Design Systems, GlobalFoundries, Intel Corporation, Nimbis Services, Northrop Grumman, Siemens EDA, Synopsys, and Zero ASIC Corporation. All of the chosen companies will be granted access to Azure Government cloud services to help develop a solution for the microelectronics initiative.

Read More: Microsoft Partnership Will Bring New Cloud Service to DOD Microelectronics Project