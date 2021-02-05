News BriefsTechnology

Microsoft Partnership Will Bring New Cloud Service to DOD Microelectronics Project

05 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, Microsoft announced new partnerships with ten different companies that will aim to support Defense Department projects using Azure cloud services. In October of 2020, the DoD rewarded Microsoft and IBM a transaction authority contract totaling $24.5 million to assist the agency on a program called the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototype. The program seeks to catalyze the US microelectronics manufacturing base to push high priority tech initiatives such as artificial intelligence, 5G communications, driverless vehicles, and quantum computing.

The companies that Microsoft will partner with are Applied Materials, BAE Systems, Battelle Memorial Institute, Cadence Design Systems, GlobalFoundries, Intel Corporation, Nimbis Services, Northrop Grumman, Siemens EDA, Synopsys, and Zero ASIC Corporation. All of the chosen companies will be granted access to Azure Government cloud services to help develop a solution for the microelectronics initiative.

Read More: Microsoft Partnership Will Bring New Cloud Service to DOD Microelectronics Project

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Office 365 Attacks Sparked from Google Firebase

February 5, 2021

VA Partners with AT&T to Extend its 5G Experimentation

February 4, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2