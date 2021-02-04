VA Partners with AT&T to Extend its 5G Experimentation
The Veterans Affairs Department (VA) has announced it is expanding its 5G footprint to the Seattle Puget Sound Health Care System. The expansion is made possible through a partnership between the VA and AT&T. The health care hub will capitalize on the technology with experiments in telemedicine, wearables, and virtual reality. The announcement comes just a year after the VA began to strategically pilot the next-generation telecommunications tech, originally partnering with Verizon and deploying its services to a California hospital. The latest move also represents the first time 5G has been made available across the entirety of a large VA healthcare facility.
