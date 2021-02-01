Global RiskNews BriefsPolitical Risk

Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi detained as military seizes control

01 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Myanmar’s military detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders, allowing the military to seize power. A one-year state of emergency has been declared, communications are limited and troops are patrolling streets in major cities of Myanmar. The army claims Suu Kyi’s win in a landslide election was fraudulent and detained her soon after. 

Myanmar was ruled by the armed forces until 2011 when democratic reforms ended military rule, the reforms were spearheaded by Aung San Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi has previously spent almost 15 years in detention in 1989-2010. Early Monday, the army TV station announced power of the country had been handed to the commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing. Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders of the National League for Democracy were detained in raids. Internet, phone services, and international and domestic TV channels have been disrupted. Banks were forced to close as well. The takeover follows weeks of tensions in the country between the armed forces and the government.

