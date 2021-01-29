Microsoft was one of the companies impacted by the SolarWinds espionage campaign alongside Mimecast Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, Malwarebytes, and Fidelis. According to Microsoft’s corporate vice president of security, compliance, and identity, Vasu Jakkal, believes that similar attacks are yet to come. Jakkal stated that SolarWinds has taught the security industry that the landscape is more complex and more sophisticated than previously. She thinks that attacks are going to continue to rise in sophistication.

Jakkal also warned more companies that similar attacks will come, stating that “this is not an outlier, this is going to be the norm.” The SolarWinds supply chain hack was set apart from many other hacks as it targeted both government agencies and security companies themselves. The Russian espionage campaign was able to hit big-name US tech vendors as well as agencies such as the US Department of Treasury. Jakkal’s warning to the security industry represents another push towards heightened cybersecurity practices.

Read More: SolarWinds attack is not an outlier, but a moment of reckoning for security industry, says Microsoft exec