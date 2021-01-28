Germany facing ’10 tough weeks’ of vaccine shortages

Germany is currently facing a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines that could last up to ten weeks, according to the country’s health minister Jens Spahn. The pace of Germany’s vaccine rollout has been less than ideal, failing to meet many of its own daily vaccination targets. Mr. Spahn’s commentary on Twitter comes amid tensions between the European Union and vaccine maker AstraZeneca over extreme supply shortages disrupting countries’ Covid-19 vaccination schedules.

The UK-based pharmaceutical stated that production issues at its plants have resulted in being unable to deliver the promised number of doses to the 27 countries that make up the EU. However, the EU has responded to those claims by stating the company must honor its commitments and divert stock from the UK.