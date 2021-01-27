Global RiskNews Briefs

U.S. B-52 Bomber Flies Over Persian Gulf, in Show of Force Against Iran

27 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

The US sent a B-52 bomber to flu across the Persian Gulf region on Tuesday in a display of power seemingly conducted to deter Iran amid high tensions. This marks the sixth time the Pentagon has sent a fighter jet to assert dominance since last fall. The long-range heavy bomber traveled from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, making a continuous flight across Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and down the Saudi coastline before returning to the US.

The main goal was to deter any aggression within the region and to promote national security, according to a senior military official. The US has been concerned over the growing threat posed by Iran, particularly right before the administration switch. American officials have repeatedly blamed Iran militias for rocket attacks on US facilities. Washington has also condemned missile and drone strikes launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen against civilian targets.

