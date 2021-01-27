HHS Makes Strategic Moves to Achieve Ultimate ‘Artificial Intelligence Ambition’

The Health and Human Services Department has released an artificial intelligence strategy that aims to guide the organization in upcoming efforts involving cutting edge technology. The 7-page plan outlines a strategic approach to push the agency into the next era of technology, broadening tech fluency and accelerating AI-centered pursuits. The proposed guide also creates an AI Council tasked with facilitating the massive implementation.

The plan, for the HHS, is the first step in transforming the department into an enterprise fueled by AI and other tech solutions. The plan was unveiled on Sunday via social media, posted by the first-ever chief AI officer of the HHS, Obi Mek. Two recent executive orders signed by Trump accompanied the strategy, one instructing agencies to maintain American leadership in AI, and the other to promote trustworthy use of the tech.

