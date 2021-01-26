Iran arrests US dual national on spying charges

Iran has allegedly arrested a dual US-Iranian national on spying charges. The individual has not been identified but was attempting to leave the country upon his arrest. According to Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, the individual is now free on bail. Last week, Iran reported that another US-Iranian national named Emad Shargi, a businessman had been arrested attempting to cross a border illegally.

The incidents could complicate new President Biden’s plan on re-engaging diplomatically with Iran and resolving tensions that arose during the Trump administration. The Trump administration subjected Tehran to a maximum pressure campaign of economic sanctions that Iran declared were unfair and unjust. Mr. Biden also plans to rejoin an accord abandoned by Trump in 2015 regarding nuclear weapons, so long as Iran returns to full compliance.