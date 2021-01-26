At least 32 killed as first suicide bombing in nearly 2 years rocks Baghdad

On Thursday morning, two suicide bombs ripped through a busy market in central Baghdad, marking the first suicide bombing in nearly two years. Now, Afghan authorities are reporting that 32 have died and 110 others have been injured in the attack. The bombing occurred on Thursday morning, according to officials and state media. Security forces stated that the two attackers were pursued by law enforcement before detonating their bombs. The incident may point to issues with terrorism as the US begins to remove a significant portion of its troops.

The first bomber entered the crowded marketplace, pretending to be sick and asking for help. He drew a crowd around him, helping him with his fake ailment when he detonated the bomb. The second drove to the scene via motorcycle before blowing himself up. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on Friday through its official channels. However, no evidence was offered to back these claims.