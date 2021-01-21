Iran’s Rouhani hopes Biden will return to Obama-era nuclear deal as he dubs Trump a ‘tyrant’

Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran, has called on the recently inaugurated US President Joe Biden to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and to lift sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. Rouhani stated that he has placed the ball in the US’s court during a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Rouhani also appeared to denounce Trump’s presidency, calling him a ‘tyrant.’

It is likely that Rouhani hopes the change in administration will bring better luck for Iran and the US, as tensions have been escalating following the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the implementation of harsh sanctions. The last few weeks of the Trump administration even saw some conflict, with Tehran and the US battling over sanctions. The nuclear deal that Iran wants the US to rejoin was brokered and negotiated by Obama in 2015.