Earlier today in Baghdad, two suicide bombings in the same crowded marketplace claimed 32 casualties, wounding at least 75 others. The attack is the first of its nature to occur in the capital city of Baghdad in over two years and is raising serious concerns regarding the US’s withdrawal of military forces in Iraq. The explosions somewhat disrupted a period of calm after the Islamic State lost control of the territory it took over in 2019.

Although no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, experts believe it was the Islamic State after assessing techniques and methods of attack. Islamic State has, in the past, carried out lethal bombings throughout the Middle East. In the last days of the Trump administration, the US withdrew a large portion of its military presence, hoping to appease Arab nations and people by removing itself from the situation. However, it seems as though without US protection, Islamic State may be able to grow in number and strength again.

Read More: Baghdad Bombings Kill Dozens, Highlighting Iraq’s Challenges Amid U.S. Withdrawal