The aftermath of the SolarWinds breach: Organizations need to be more vigilant

In the wake of the SolarWinds breach in which several key US agencies were hacked in an espionage campaign likely perpetrated by Russian actors, security experts are voicing concerns regarding how organizations manage and implement cybersecurity best practices. It may be necessary for entities to change how they vet vendors and how they handle application updates to systems and devices. The SolarWinds breach offered a deeper understanding of the crucial role cybersecurity needs to play in organizations’ operations to prevent such devastating incidents.

There should be a higher awareness around the importance of prioritizing cybersecurity best practices, as security fundamentals are applicable to all levels of an organization. Although enacting better and safer practices may slow down some processes, such as IT onboarding a new application, it ensures that the organization will be better protected against adversaries. The SolarWinds breach should serve as a cautionary tale of what happens when entities fail to meet critical cybersecurity standards.

