Iran put into effect sanctions against US President Donald Trump and nine other top US officials, claiming to be enforcing threats regarding US officials’ role in terrorist activities against Iran including last year’s killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. The Trump administration has repeatedly placed sanctions on Iran, which the country has called an unfair targeting of the country and a means of punishing them financially and economically, especially during a global pandemic.

Other officials included in the sanctions list are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, current and former special representatives Elliott Abrams and Ian Brian Hook, as well as former national security adviser John Bolton. A State Department spokeswoman called the more a “transparently political stunt” that does not deserve a “substantive response.” Over the course of the recent months, Tehran has sought ways to push back US sanctions after it withdrew the US from a multinational nuclear deal with Iran.

Read More: Iran Sanctions President Trump in Parting Shot at Departing Administration