Global RiskNews BriefsPolitical Risk

Iran Sanctions President Trump in Parting Shot at Departing Administration

20 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

Iran put into effect sanctions against US President Donald Trump and nine other top US officials, claiming to be enforcing threats regarding US officials’ role in terrorist activities against Iran including last year’s killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. The Trump administration has repeatedly placed sanctions on Iran, which the country has called an unfair targeting of the country and a means of punishing them financially and economically, especially during a global pandemic.

Other officials included in the sanctions list are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, current and former special representatives Elliott Abrams and Ian Brian Hook, as well as former national security adviser John Bolton. A State Department spokeswoman called the more a “transparently political stunt” that does not deserve a “substantive response.” Over the course of the recent months, Tehran has sought ways to push back US sanctions after it withdrew the US from a multinational nuclear deal with Iran.

Read More: Iran Sanctions President Trump in Parting Shot at Departing Administration

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Guatemala troops, police break up caravan of weary migrants

January 20, 2021

Iran unveils its largest military vessel during missile drill

January 13, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2