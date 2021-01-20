A Chinese hacking group is stealing airline passenger details

The Chinese hacking group referred to as Chimera has allegedly been stealing airline passenger details over the past few years with the goal of tracking the movement of persons of interest. Chimera has been tracked by cybersecurity groups and is believed to be operating in the interest of the Chinese state. Cybersecurity group CyCraft first identified the group’s activities in a report published and a presentation at the Black Hat conference in 2020.

The CyCraft report brought up suspicions regarding coordinated attacks against the Taiwanese superconductor industry, suggesting that they may be attributed to Chimera. However, NCC Group and its subsidiary Fox-IT recently stated that the group’s intrusions are far broader than initially presented. The two groups found that Chimera attacked both semiconductor and airline companies spanning different geographical areas, not limited to Asia.

