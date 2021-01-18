Alexey Navalny detained on return to Moscow five months after being poisoned

Alexey Navalny, a key figure in Russia’s Kremlin opposition movement, was detained by police outside of Moscow on Sunday, just moments after his return to the country. Navalny was poisoned by an unknown actor roughly five months ago with the nerve agent Novichok, threatening his life. Navalny was able to recover in Germany, where he received treatment for five months. Live footage of Navalny’s arrest shows him talking to uniformed officers at the Sheremetyevo airport, leaving the scene with them.

Navalny was placed on the federal wanted list last month on charges of violating terms of probation related to a years-old fraud case, which Navalny claims is politically motivated and fabricated to silence critics of the Kremlin. Since his arrest, other countries have condemned the move and called for extradition to the UK or Germany. It remains unclear what Russia’s intentions are with the arrest of the recently-recovered opposition figure.