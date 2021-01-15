Russia withdraws from Open Skies Treaty after US departure

On Friday, Russia said it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities. This move came after the United States withdrawal from the same pact. The US withdrawal upended the Open Skies Treaty’s interests. Moscow’s proposals to keep the treaty alive after the US exit have been ignored according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

The US withdrew from the pact in November. The pact was signed by more than three dozen countries and was intended to build trust between Russia and the West. The treaty would allow the signatories to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s countries to collect data about military forces and activities. Russia argued the withdrawal of the US threatens to erode global security, allowing for misinterpretations of intentions of other nations.

