The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was allowed to restart immediately according to the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency on Friday. The agency gave approval for a vessel to operate in German waters. Local media stated the restart may be delayed by legal action. Environmental groups are fighting the restart as the remaining pipeline construction runs through a conservation area for birds.

BSH has limited construction work to periods of 30 days with 14 day breaks after each phase. The Baltic Sea pipeline is more than 90% complete and was suspended last year after sanctions were imposed by the United States. The US criticizes the pipeline stating that it will increase the EU’s dependence on Russia and threaten the EU’s security. The sanctions were extended earlier this month.

Read more: Nord Stream 2: Germany says construction can continue