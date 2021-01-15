Mexican president mounts campaign against social media bans

On Thursday, Mexico’s president vowed to lead an international effort to combat social media companies that have blocked or suspended the accounts belonging to U.S. President Donal Trump. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered the move to block President Trump censorship, and moved to create a common front among international administrations to combat it.

The Mexican president argues that social media companies cannot block the freedom of expression and works to come up with a joint proposal. He will be reaching out to many international officials, from certain places in the world now including France, Germany, the EU, Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. The German Chancellor Angel Merkel is an official who has publicly criticized the action taken by social media companies, labeling it “problematic”. López Obrador states that private companies should not be able to decide who can speak.

