Indonesia earthquake: Sulawesi hospital among collapsed buildings

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Sulawesi Friday morning injured hundreds of people and displaced thousands. The five-story Mitra Manakarra Hospital in Mamuju partially collapsed, killing eight people. Officials worry the death toll will increase as the rescues continue.

The epicenter of the earthquake was six kilometers northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10km. The governor’s office, a hotel and several hospitals are among the buildings damaged. The quake began at 17:00 (GMT) Thursday for seven seconds and no tsunami warning has been issued, but strong aftershocks could follow the two quakes and a tsunami could be triggered. Getting response teams to the area for rescue efforts could be hindered by COVID-19, power cuts and lack of a phone signal.

