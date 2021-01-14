Ugandans vote in contested presidential election

Ugandans moved to the polls on Thursday to vote in the presidential election as the 76-year old president runs for a sixth term. Bobi Wine, a 38-year old is considered to be the front-runner against Museveni. There has been no sign of violence in the capital, however, a delay in voting was caused by the internet blackout which affected the biometric systems used by the electoral commission.

Election results are expected to be announced after 48 hours when polls close at 1300 UTC. The candidate must win more than 50% of ballots cast to avoid a runoff election. 18 million people of the 45 million are registered to vote in Uganda. Some people desire change. There are fears of election fraud as elections in the past are scarred with fraud and security force abuse towards voters.

