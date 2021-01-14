Hong Kong internet firm blocked website over security law

A Hong Kong internet service provider blocked access to a pro-democracy website to comply with the city’s national security law. HKChronicles, the site that was blocked by Hong Kong Broadband Network, had compiled information on “yellow” shopes that supported the city’s pro-democracy movement. The site also posted personal information and pictures of police and pro-beijing supporters as a doxxing effort in 2019. The access to the site was disabled under the National Security Law.

The chief editor of the site, Naomi Chan, denounced internet service providers that restrict access to information on January 7 on the site. The blocking of the site intensified concerns that Beijing is breaking its promise of letting the former British colony maintain separate civil rights and political systems for 50 years. The national security law was imposed on Hong Kong last June to quell dissent and criminalizes acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foriegn powers to affect the city’s affairs. The website blockage was cited under Article 43 of the security law.

