A Rohingya Camp Fire Leaves Hundreds Homeless

The Rohingya camp in the Cox’s Bazar area of Bangladesh saw a large fire tear through the area on Thursday. Hundreds of shelters were destroyed and displaced Muslim refugees into the winter cold. The blaze did not cause any casualties, however, it left hundreds of people without homes. Bangladesh is currently looking for long-term solutions for the refugees who have crossed the border from Myanmar.

About 550 shelters were lost after the fire began around 1 a.m. in the Nayapara refugee camp in Southeastern Bangladesh. The fire only burned for two hours, but residents said the fire spread from one edge to the entire camp. 730,000 plus Rohingya, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, after a campaign of killing, rape and arson against them began in 2017 in Myanmar. The camps in Bangladesh have become home for hundreds of thousands of displaced refugees. Officials continue to assess the damage of the fire and are providing the refugees with necessities while they attempt to rebuild their shelters.

