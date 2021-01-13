Italy ‘Ndrangheta group: Biggest mafia trial in decades opens

Italy’s biggest organised crime trial in decades will see 355 alleged mobsters and corrupt officials tried. These 355 people were charged after investigation into the ‘Ndrangheta group. 900 or more witnesses are expected to give evidence. The charge list includes murder, drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering. The trial begins Wednesday and will likely proceed for more than 2 years. A call centre in Lamezia Terme has been converted to a courtroom to allow hundreds of people to attend the trials.

This trial is directed at the Mancuso family, a large section of the ‘Ndrangheta mafia. This mafia group is the more powerful in the country. It took more than three hours to name the defendants in a pre-trial hearing. The highest profile defendant is Luigi Mancuso, 66, the alleged boss of the Mancuso clan. 92 suspects chose a separate fast-track trial, making the total number of suspects over 400. The mafia group is so deeply rooted in society that hundreds of people, including politicians and police officers, must be tried due to association and relations with the mob.

