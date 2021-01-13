Hackers have leaked the COVID-19 vaccine data they stole in a cyberattack

A cyberattack targeting the European Union’s medical agency has resulted in stolen information about the COVID-19 vaccines. The stolen information has been leaked. The attack was against the European Medicines Agency last month and information about coronavirus medicines was gained. The documents containing the data about coronavirus medicines, including the vaccine, were leaked on the internet.

The hackers gained the information through breaching an IT application. The EMA’s operations and European medicine’s regulatory network were not disrupted by the attack and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines have not been affected. The UK has previously warned universities and scientific research facilities are being targeted by state-sponsored hacking groups for access to information about the coronavirus. The World Health Organisation also issued warnings about cyberattacks in the medical industry.

