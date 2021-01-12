Global RiskHealth & EnvironmentalNews Briefs

Malaysia’s king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

12 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

The Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s hold on power was bolstered by the Malaysian King’s declaration of a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday. The state of emergency will stop opponents from forcing an early election for prime minister. The state of emergency could last until August 1 according to Muhyiddin to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The civilian government can introduce laws without parliamentary approval during the state of emergency.

On Monday, a nationwide travel ban was announced along with a 14-day lockdown in Kuala Lumpur and five states. The emergency will last until coronavirus infections can be controlled after the number of daily infections hit a record high last week. During the state of emergency, the government gains wide powers and significant parts of the constitution can be overridden by emergency law.

Read more: Malaysia’s king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe

January 11, 2021

Meet the man Netanyahu has picked to lead Israel’s Mossad

December 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2