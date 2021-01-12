Malaysia’s king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

The Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s hold on power was bolstered by the Malaysian King’s declaration of a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday. The state of emergency will stop opponents from forcing an early election for prime minister. The state of emergency could last until August 1 according to Muhyiddin to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The civilian government can introduce laws without parliamentary approval during the state of emergency.

On Monday, a nationwide travel ban was announced along with a 14-day lockdown in Kuala Lumpur and five states. The emergency will last until coronavirus infections can be controlled after the number of daily infections hit a record high last week. During the state of emergency, the government gains wide powers and significant parts of the constitution can be overridden by emergency law.

