Afghan Shia leader in Pakistan after killings of Hazara miners

12 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

Karim Khalili is a prominent Afghan Shia Muslim and held talks with Pakistan’s foreign minister after the killing of 10 Shia coal miners in a targeted attack earlier this month. The two leaders met in Islamabad on Tuesday. Peace processes between the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban were discussed during the meeting with talks of ending the 20-year war with Pakistan and Qatar. Pakistan’s foreign minister stated his support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. 

Pakistan helped bring the Afghan Taliban to the table with the United States in February of last year, creating an historic agreement. Khalili is also a member of the Hazara community which has suffered decades of persecution on both sides of the border, including the attack on the miners. Despite the continuing peace talks, violence continues in Afghanistan. 

