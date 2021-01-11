The black box from the Indonesian passenger jet that crashed in the Java Sea on Saturday has been recovered. This find could offer evidence as to why the plane lost contact with air traffic control just minutes after taking off with 62 people on board. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto hopes to determine the cause of the crash.

The flight was bound for Pontianak on Indonesia’s Borneo island and four minutes into the hour and a half flight, the Boeing 737-500 plummeted 10,000 feet in 20 seconds after losing contact with air traffic control. No one seems to have survived the crash after Saturday and Sunday were spent pulling debri from the water. Sriwijaya Air has functioned without a passenger fatality since 2003 until Saturday. The black box hopefully will illuminate details of the flight that contributed to the crash.

Read more:Investigators locate black box from Indonesia air crash