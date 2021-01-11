China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe

The Chinese government said Monday that experts from the World Health Organization will arrive in China this week to investigate into the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic. These experts will arrive on Thursday and will meet with the National Health Commission.

This visit has been under negotiation for some time with members from the international scientific team being delayed in their visit. China’s government has controlled all research into the origins of the virus and state-owned media have suggested the virus originated elsewhere. The findings and publications from the research of the origins of the pandemic have been strictly controlled by China’s Cabinet. WHO hopes to find the roots of the pandemic to be better prepared for the future.

