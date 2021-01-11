China brings in new law to fight Trump’s sanctions

China has created new rules that protect many of its companies from “unjustified” US sanctions. Chinese courts have been punishing companies that have complied with the restrictions applied by the United States. The New York Stock Exchange will be removing three Chinese telecommunications firms from an executive order signed by President Trump in November.

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong will be delisted due to alleged ties with China’s military. Eight Chinese apps that process transactions were banned just last week in an executive order. Mr Trump claims these companies share data with the Chinese government, this has been denied. New laws have since been created by China to protect itself and its companies from present and future sanctions.

