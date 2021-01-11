EconomicGlobal RiskNews Briefs

China brings in new law to fight Trump’s sanctions

11 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

China has created new rules that protect many of its companies from “unjustified” US sanctions. Chinese courts have been punishing companies that have complied with the restrictions applied by the United States. The New York Stock Exchange will be removing three Chinese telecommunications firms from an executive order signed by President Trump in November. 

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong will be delisted due to alleged ties with China’s military. Eight Chinese apps that process transactions were banned just last week in an executive order. Mr Trump claims these companies share data with the Chinese government, this has been denied. New laws have since been created by China to protect itself and its companies from present and future sanctions.

Read More: China brings in new law to fight Trump’s sanctions

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Millions of Social Profiles Leaked by Chinese Data-Scrapers

January 12, 2021

IoT Vendor Ubiquiti Suffers Data Breach

January 12, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2