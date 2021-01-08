Global RiskNews Briefs

Radical cleric linked to Bali bombings freed

08 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

Abu Bakar Ba’asyir, a radical Muslim cleric linked to the 2002 Bali bombings, has been freed from a jail in Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta. Ba’asyir was released on Friday despite growing concerns over his ongoing influence on extremists. Ba’asyir is now 82 years old and is the former head of the terrorist group Jemaah Islamiah, which killed 202 people in several different attacks.

Indonesian authorities stated that Ba’asyir will enter a de-radicalization program. The bombings in Bali killed people from 21 different nations after two explosives ripped through a bar and club in the Kuta tourist district. The attack is still Indonesia’s deadliest terrorist attack. The release has drawn criticism from Australia, where most of the victims were from.

Read More: Radical cleric linked to Bali bombings freed

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Rockets fired at Baghdad Green Zone in ‘terrorist act,’ Iraq says

December 28, 2020

Mozambique’s Islamist insurgency, UN warns of rising violence in Cabo Delgado

December 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2