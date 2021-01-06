Google confirms plans for new Nest Cam lineup this year

Although you can’t buy the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor right now, Google has confirmed that Nest will keep investing in new innovations. Google also confirmed to 9to5Google that a new lineup of security cameras is coming in 2021. Right now, customers can purchase the Nest Cam Indoor and the Nest Cam IQ Indoor. The IQ models have upgraded video quality and other innovative AI features such as face and pet recognition. Google stated that it will continue to support existing Nest cameras with security updates.

While Google did not provide any details on the new camera lineup or its rollout date, the tech giant may be getting ahead of the announcement due to leaks in previous product releases. Google revealed the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 long before the actual shipping date and tweeted pictures of the Pixel 4 in an attempt to beat inevitable leaks. According to a recent FCC filing, Google may be working on a new Nest Hub with Soli radar gesture support.

