Israel Vaccinates More Than 10% of Its Population in Two Weeks

In just two weeks, Israel has reportedly vaccinated nearly half of its most at-risk citizens, representing 10% of the population. Authorities have been accelerating Covid-19 vaccine administration after early mistakes led to wasted doses. The small country boasts nine million residents and aims to immunize the majority of its population by early spring. Israel received its first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine on December 20 and began vaccinating health care workers.

The campaign to vaccinate the population, however, is simple compared to plans developed by larger countries attempting to cover significant ground and much larger populations. For a country like Canada where the population is spread out over a vast expanse of territory, mass vaccination attempts prove to be much more difficult.

