Army Research Lab Announces Acquisition of Two New Supercomputers
The Defense Department has added two new supercomputers to its arsenal, announcing the acquisition earlier this week. The computers will seek to establish a cumulative capability of more than 23 petaflops of performance. The agency believes that the supercomputers will enter production service at some point in mid-2021.
The supercomputers will boost some of the DoD’s most significant modernization challenges, such as including digital engineering and other emerging workloads, according to DSRC Director Matt Goss. The high-performance computing combined with data analytics allows the machines to aid scientists in world-changing discoveries.
