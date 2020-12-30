A criminal investigation has been launched after law enforcement reported an intentional attack on gas service lines in Aspen, Colorado. The incident left thousands of residents and businesses without heat during near zero degree temperatures. Local authorities handed out electric space heaters and worked with residents to maintain liveable situations, however, as of yesterday there were still several residents without heat as temperatures fell to 2 degrees.

The coordinated act of vandalism occurred on Saturday night, according to Aspen police. Attackers located three different Black Hills Energy gas line sites located in Aspen and other towns in Pitkin County. At one site, a message was found by law enforcement reading “earth first.” Investigators are currently investigating whether the radical environmental group Earth First! was involved in the incident that left thousands in dangerous situations.

Read More: Thousands of Colorado residents without heat after attack on gas service