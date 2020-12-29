‘Very difficult to defend’: What happens if hackers are inside the Pentagon’s networks?

The Pentagon has protections in place to prevent breaches and threat actors accessing sensitive information such as communications and weapons systems. These cybersecurity measures, such as protective blockades, need to be strong enough to keep foreign hackers out of systems and prevent theft, alteration, or damage to their data. However, in the SolarWinds espionage campaign, the Pentagon’s cybersecurity walls may have been overtaken by some of the most sophisticated hacking techniques.

According to the Navy CIO Aaron Weis, SolarWinds has been at the center of the past several weeks, with teams seeking to assess both the impact of the breach and how to repair systems. The Cyber Command has issued orders to teams mitigating the situation. The Pentagon has been quiet about the breach publicly since acknowledging the campaign. According to the Pentagon, they are working on processing fallout from the intrusion, denying reports that a breach had been detected.

