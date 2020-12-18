Global RiskNews Briefs

Mozambique’s Islamist insurgency, UN warns of rising violence in Cabo Delgado

18 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

The UN has released warnings of heightened violence in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, due to Islamic State activity. According to the United Nations, the number of refugees coming from northern Mozambique has quadrupled this year, totaling 420,000. The refugees are fleeing their homes due to conflict, starvation, and terrorism. A senior UN official visited the region and described the situation as dire, urging Mozambique’s neighbors and the international community to intervene.

The terrorist situation in Mozambique is starting to resemble conflict in Nigeria, where the Boko Haram terrorist insurgents have caused death, destruction, and refugee crises. Islamic State terrorists in Cabo Delgado have been perpetrating massacres, bombings, and other violent moves to establish dominance over the region. UN officials also blame the disaster on extractive firms taking natural resources in vast off-shore gas fields.

