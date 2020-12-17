On Tuesday, Army General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Taliban negotiators for two hours in Doha, Qatar. Gen. Milley then flew to Kabul to discuss the peace process with Ashraf Ghani, the president of Afghanistan. The peace talks aim to reduce violence across Afghanistan, as officials in Kabul warned that the recent increase in insurgent attacks are endangering peace negotiations with the Afghan government.

Milley’s meeting also occurred amid a new drawback in US troops stationed in Afghanistan, however, the US policy is dependent on whether the Taliban will reduce attacks nationwide. Immediate reduction in violence is required before the US withdraws any more troops currently stations in Afghanistan. Although Milley reported no significant breakthroughs during the peace talks, the meetings represent a milestone in the US’s Middle East policy.

Read More: US Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks