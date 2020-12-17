Global RiskNews Briefs

US Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks

17 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday, Army General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with Taliban negotiators for two hours in Doha, Qatar. Gen. Milley then flew to Kabul to discuss the peace process with Ashraf Ghani, the president of Afghanistan. The peace talks aim to reduce violence across Afghanistan, as officials in Kabul warned that the recent increase in insurgent attacks are endangering peace negotiations with the Afghan government.

Milley’s meeting also occurred amid a new drawback in US troops stationed in Afghanistan, however, the US policy is dependent on whether the Taliban will reduce attacks nationwide. Immediate reduction in violence is required before the US withdraws any more troops currently stations in Afghanistan. Although Milley reported no significant breakthroughs during the peace talks, the meetings represent a milestone in the US’s Middle East policy.

Read More: US Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China suspected of spying on Americans via Caribbean phone networks

December 15, 2020

Afghan Forces Kill Dozens of Taliban Fighters Following Break in Peace Talks

December 14, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2