On Monday, the Trump administration announced sanctions against two Iranian intelligence officers, Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, known to be high-ranking officers in the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, for their involvement in the abduction and probable death of Robert Levinson. Levison was a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who went missing in Iran in 2007. This marks the first move to hold Iran accountable for the abduction, although Iranian officials sanctioned the abduction and took measures to cover up what happened.

The government of Iran had previously pledged to seek assistance in bringing Mr. Levinson home, however, it never followed through, and seemed as though Iranian senior officials were involved in the abduction and detention. FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that the FBI and US government is very committed to finding out more about the captivity and potentially bringing Mr. Levinson home if he is still alive and detained within the country.

Read More: U.S. Sanctions Iranian Intelligence Officers Over Abduction of Former FBI Agent