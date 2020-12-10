China Responds in Latest Sanctions Tit-for-Tat With U.S. Over Hong Kong

On Monday of this week, the US ramped up sanctions on China, placing 14 senior Chinese officials on sanctions blacklists. However, China has responded by revoking visa exemptions for US diplomatic passport holders in both Hong Kong and Macau. China also stated that it planned to impose other sanctions against the Trump administration. The new policies will affect US officials and non-profit personnel who were undertaking business opportunities.

the sanctions will also affect all US officials and nonprofit personnel who had expressed vile positions on the Hong Kong national security law in question. China claims that the new sanctions were created because the US was seriously interfering with China’s core interests and internal affairs. It is unclear when the sanctions will go into effect.

