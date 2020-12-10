Afghan Journalist Malala Maiwand shot dead along with her driver

Malala Maiwand, a female journalist in eastern Afghanistan, was shot dead on Thursday, allegedly while traveling to work. Maiwand’s tragic death occurred en route to Jalalabad. Her driver, Mohammad Tahir, was also killed when gunmen opened fire on her vehicle. No group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks.

The attack comes just days after NATO and the EU released a statement condemning recent targeted killings in Afghanistan, and this seems no different. Maiwand was a journalist at Enikass TV and Radio while her mother was an activist killed by unknown gunmen about five years ago. Maiwand was also very vocal about the struggles of being a female journalist in Afghanistan.