Top nuclear scientist was assassinated with help of ‘satellite device,’ Iranian media reports

The recent assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, has created waves throughout Iran as they seek to hold the party responsible accountable for the death. Iran has now claimed that the assassination was carried out remotely with the help of satellite guidance, facial recognition, and artificial intelligence. Mr. Fakhrizadeh was traveling by car outside of Tehran when he was shot dead by what was seemingly a sophisticated attack with gunfire and an explosion.

However, Second Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, spokesman for the IRGC, claims that the killing utilized an advanced electronic tool guided by satellite. Another Iranian backed state news agency alleges that the assassination used facial recognition and AI. The news source states that there was no human operative on the ground, meaning that it is likely that the attack was automated or coming from elsewhere. Intelligence and security experts are skeptical of these claims.