French army gets ethical go-ahead for bionic soldiers

On Tuesday, a French military ethics committee released a report following a decision to allow the French armed forces to develop augmented soldiers. The report considers medical treatments, prosthetics, and implants to improve physical cognitive, psychological, and perceptive capacities. The technology could also allow for enhanced tracking or connectivity of weapons systems. Other possible ideas to create augmented soldiers include medical treatments to prevent pain, stress, and fatigue.

The committee’s report stated that France is seeking to maintain its operational superiority while respecting humanitarian law and the rules governing the military. Therefore, modifications that would affect a soldier’s sense of humanity or disrupt their ability to manage the use of force are banned. Cognitive implants are also banned, under claims that it would affect the exercise of a soldier’s free will.