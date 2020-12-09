The Army is seeking to transform an existing Supply Support Activity warehouse in Fort Hood into a model of technology use to be implemented in other locations. The warehouse will tap into artificial intelligence, robotics, and other cutting edge technology to speed up operations and reduce the workload on staff. Officials in the Army Material Command have designated Fort Hood as the first proof-of-concept.

The Army released a request for information this past Monday, asking potential partners to introduce some potential technology applications to be used in the warehouse. The warehouses are essential to the operation of the military, as equipment and supplies flow in through the warehouses. Through enabling rapid SSA configuration, improving tracking, and using advanced technology, the military would be able to accelerate the time products spend in the warehouse and deliver them to customers faster.

Read More: Army Looks to Launch Next-Level, Automated Warehouse at Fort Hood