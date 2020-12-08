The NSA Warns That Russia Is Attacking Remote Work Platforms

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive movement towards working from home, inadvertently also creating more opportunities for hackers. The National Security Agency (NSA) released an advisory warning that Russian-state sponsored hackers have been actively attacking a vulnerability in remote-work platforms developed by VMware. The agency also released a security bulletin that details patches and ways to mitigate the flaw, which can be leveraged by hackers to gain privileged access to target data.

On Thursday, CISA also issued an advisory directing administrators to patch the vulnerability, stating that it could lead to system takeover. The NSA also stated that it was encouraging the National Security System, the Department of Defense, and the Defense Industrial Base to prioritize mitigation of the vulnerability to prevent Russian hackers from gaining access to sensitive information.

