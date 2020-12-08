China open to reset in relations with US as Washington announces fresh sanctions over Hong Kong

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi has declared that Beijing is ready to restart its relationship with the US, as the two countries have experienced escalating tensions over the past year. Yi called the path “a critical historical juncture.” Yi also stated that the two countries should rebuild mutual trust in the next era of Sino-US relations, blaming the tensions on an outdated Cold War mentality.

However, on Monday, the US State Department announced that the US was enforcing new sanctions against 14 officials on China’s top legislature. The sanctions were imposed as a result of the detrimental national security law imposed on Hong Kong. Since the law went into effect of June this year, Hong Kong has witnessed violence, protests, mass arrests, restrictions on free speech, and other atrocities.

