Lawmakers Want Data to Decide the Future of America’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

New bipartisan legislation focused on securing a detailed plan for the government’s support of electric vehicles was recently introduced in the House. The bill would form a grant program to fund local governments, electric utility companies, and universities. The locations were targeted due to their potential as convenient and sensible locations for electric vehicle charging stations.

Although electric vehicles are emerging as an eco-friendly alternative to gas vehicles, the issue is that drivers must have access to battery charging stations. This new bill, the Electric Vehicle Mobility Area Planning seeks to change the limitations on electric cars by creating a plan to increase the number of electric charging stations.

