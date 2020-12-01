News BriefsTechnology

Lawmakers Want Data to Decide the Future of America’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

01 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

New bipartisan legislation focused on securing a detailed plan for the government’s support of electric vehicles was recently introduced in the House. The bill would form a grant program to fund local governments, electric utility companies, and universities. The locations were targeted due to their potential as convenient and sensible locations for electric vehicle charging stations.

Although electric vehicles are emerging as an eco-friendly alternative to gas vehicles, the issue is that drivers must have access to battery charging stations. This new bill, the Electric Vehicle Mobility Area Planning seeks to change the limitations on electric cars by creating a plan to increase the number of electric charging stations.

Read More: Lawmakers Want Data to Decide the Future of America’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NPS Officials Share Fresh Details on Forthcoming Self-Driving Shuttle Pilot

December 2, 2020

How Two U.S. Military Bases Are Exploring 5G’s Potential

November 24, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2